Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Altair Engineering's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Altair Engineering had US$218.3m of debt, up from US$177.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$241.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$23.0m net cash.

How Strong Is Altair Engineering's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ALTR Debt to Equity History May 1st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Altair Engineering had liabilities of US$200.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$250.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$241.2m as well as receivables valued at US$126.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$84.1m.

Having regard to Altair Engineering's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.85b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Altair Engineering boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

If Altair Engineering can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 17% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Altair Engineering can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Altair Engineering may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Altair Engineering actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Altair Engineering has US$23.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 162% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$25m. So is Altair Engineering's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Altair Engineering that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

