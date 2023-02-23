Altair Engineering Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: $12.1 million in Q4 vs. -$1.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.5 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $160.4 million in Q4 vs. $140.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155-$158 mln

