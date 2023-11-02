Altair Engineering Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: -$4.4 million in Q3 vs. -$33.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.7 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $134.0 million in Q3 vs. $119.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $169-$175 mln Full year revenue guidance: $610-$616 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.