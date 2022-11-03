Altair Engineering Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: -$33.2 million in Q3 vs. -$8.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.3 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $119.4 million in Q3 vs. $121.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $143-$148 mln Full year revenue guidance: $555-$560 mln

