Altair Engineering Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: -$22.3 million in Q2 vs. -$33.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.2 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $141.2 million in Q2 vs. $132.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $126-$128 mln Full year revenue guidance: $611-$621 mln

