Altair Engineering Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: -$2.0 million in Q1 vs. $11.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.8 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $166.0 million in Q1 vs. $159.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $138-$140 mln Full year revenue guidance: $614-$624 mln

