Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$49.00

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 7.7% better than analyst forecasts at US$106m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.12 per share, were 7.7% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Altair Engineering after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ALTR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Altair Engineering's eight analysts is for revenues of US$488.5m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 35% to US$0.12. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$490.1m and US$0.16 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Altair Engineering'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target rose 8.5% to US$49.00, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Altair Engineering analyst has a price target of US$53.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$37.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Altair Engineering's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Altair Engineering.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Altair Engineering analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Altair Engineering has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

