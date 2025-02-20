Altair Engineering Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.996 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.4 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $192.6 million from $171.5 million last year.

Altair Engineering Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

