Altair Engineering Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: -$5.15 million in Q2 vs. -$22.28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.82 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $148.80 million in Q2 vs. $141.16 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $145mln - $148 mln Full year revenue guidance: $648 mln-$658 mln

