News & Insights

Stocks
ALTR

Altair Engineering exploring sale after acquisition interest, Reuters says

October 22, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Altair Engineering (ALTR) is exploring a sale after receiving acquisition interest, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Anirban Sen and Milana Vinn. Altair is working with investment bankers to gauge interest from potential suitors, the sources said. If the talks are successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, said one source, who cautioned that a transaction is not guaranteed and Altair may choose to stay independent. Sources said potential bidders include rival design software makers such as Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), though Reuters could not determine whether Cadence had approached Altair, the report added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALTR
CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.