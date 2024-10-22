Altair Engineering up 8% after Reuters says company considering sale

Shares of Altair Engineering (ALTR) are up $7.36, or 8%, to $102.54 following Reuters’ report about the company receiving acquisition interest.
- Altair Engineering exploring possible sale, Reuters reports
