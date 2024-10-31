Altair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

Needham analyst Charles Shi downgraded Altair (ALTR) to Hold from Buy after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Siemens for $10.6B in cash transaction or $113.00 per share.

