News & Insights

Markets
ALTR

Altair Agrees To Be Acquired By Siemens For $10.6 Bln

October 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), Wednesday said it has agreed to be acquired by Siemens for $113.00 per share or about $10.6 billion in cash.

James Scapa, Altair's founder and CEO, said, "We believe this combination of two strongly complementary leaders in the engineering software space brings together Altair's broad portfolio in simulation, data science, and HPC with Siemens' strong position in mechanical and EDA design."

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.