Altair Agrees To Be Acquired By Siemens For $10.6 Bln

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), Wednesday said it has agreed to be acquired by Siemens for $113.00 per share or about $10.6 billion in cash.

James Scapa, Altair's founder and CEO, said, "We believe this combination of two strongly complementary leaders in the engineering software space brings together Altair's broad portfolio in simulation, data science, and HPC with Siemens' strong position in mechanical and EDA design."

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

