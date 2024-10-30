Altair acquired by Siemens for $10.6B or $113 per share in cash

Altair (ALTR) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Siemens (SIEGY) for $113.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $10.6B. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Altair board, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, following the receipt of regulatory approvals, Altair stockholder approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. James Scapa, Altair’s founder and CEO. “We believe this combination of two strongly complementary leaders in the engineering software space brings together Altair’s broad portfolio in simulation, data science, and HPC with Siemens’ strong position in mechanical and EDA design. Siemens’ outstanding technology, strategic customer relationships, and honest, technical culture is an excellent fit for Altair to continue its journey driving innovation with computational intelligence.”

