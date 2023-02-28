Altai Capital Management Now Owns 8.20% of Yatra Online (YTRA)

Fintel reports that Altai Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.78MM shares of Yatra Online Inc (YTRA). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.88MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.74% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yatra Online is $3.91. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 70.74% from its latest reported closing price of $2.29.

The projected annual revenue for Yatra Online is $48MM, a decrease of 98.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatra Online. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YTRA is 0.89%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.94% to 27,659K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mak Capital One holds 12,170K shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 2,188K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 1,855K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Millrace Asset Group holds 1,680K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 1,400K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yatra Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

