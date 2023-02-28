Altai Capital Management Now Owns 14.40% of Digimarc (DMRC)

Fintel reports that Altai Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.88MM shares of Digimarc Corp (DMRC). This represents 14.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 2.68MM shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.56% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Downside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digimarc is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $19.84.

The projected annual revenue for Digimarc is $35MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digimarc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMRC is 0.39%, an increase of 39.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 11,978K shares. The put/call ratio of DMRC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 821K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 44.99% over the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 603K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Beaconlight Capital holds 528K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 84.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 491K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Digimarc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digimarc Corporation is the inventor of the Digimarc Platform that enables a more efficient, reliable and economical means of automatic identification. The Digimarc Platform can apply a unique identifier to virtually all media objects-including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video-that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The Platform enables applications and solutions including brand protection, traceability, and recycling that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world.

