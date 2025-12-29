AltaGas Reaches Five-Year Labour Agreement At Ridley Island Terminal, Ends 28-Day Disruption

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO), an infrastructure company, on Monday said it has reached a new five-year labour agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 523B at its Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET), bringing an end to a 28-day labour disruption. The agreement has been fully ratified, and union employees returned to work on December 25, the company said.

AltaGas noted that RIPET plays a critical role in supporting Canada's growing economic and energy ties with Asia by providing an outlet for Canadian propane to reach high-value global markets.

By sustaining ratable service throughout the labour disruption, the company said it reinforced key trade relationships and upheld Canada's reputation as a reliable, long-term energy supplier to meet Asia's growing demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.