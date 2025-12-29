Markets

AltaGas Reaches Five-Year Labour Agreement At Ridley Island Terminal, Ends 28-Day Disruption

December 29, 2025 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO), an infrastructure company, on Monday said it has reached a new five-year labour agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 523B at its Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET), bringing an end to a 28-day labour disruption. The agreement has been fully ratified, and union employees returned to work on December 25, the company said.

AltaGas noted that RIPET plays a critical role in supporting Canada's growing economic and energy ties with Asia by providing an outlet for Canadian propane to reach high-value global markets.

By sustaining ratable service throughout the labour disruption, the company said it reinforced key trade relationships and upheld Canada's reputation as a reliable, long-term energy supplier to meet Asia's growing demand.

