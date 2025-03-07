AltaGas Q4 Normalized FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO), Friday announced the fourth-quarter financial results, reporting normalized funds from operations of C$397 million compared to C$376 million in the previous year.

Net income for the quarter totaled C$203 million or C$0.68 a share versus C$113 million or C$0.40 a share in last year.

Normalized income was C$227 million or C$0.76 a share compared to C$214 million or C$0.75 a share in the prior year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of C$0.71 a share for the period.

Revenue declined to C$3.259 billion from C$3.288 billion last year.

Thursday, AltaGas's stock closed at C$36.05, down 1.04 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.