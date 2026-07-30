AltaGas Q2 Net Income Rises From Higher Revenue, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO), a Canadian oil-based company reported higher net income in the second quarter on improved revenue, compared to the prior year. Furthermore, the company raised its guidance for full year 2026.

Net income applicable to common shares for the period went up to C$288 million, from C$175 million in the same quarter last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose to C$0.92, from C$0.58 in the prior year.

Normalized net income increased to C$97 million, from C$81 million in the previous year.

Normalized income per share was C$0.31, up from C$0.27 a year ago.

Normalized EBITDA rose to C$391 million, from C$342 million last year.

Revenue for the period went up to C$3.80 billion, from C$2.84 billion a year ago.

Additionally, the company raised its normalized EBITDA guidance range for 2026 from C$1.93 billion - C$2.03 billion, to C$2.0 billion - C$2.1 billion. AltaGas also increased the earnings per share guidance range from C$2.20 to C$2.45, to C$2.35 to C$2.60.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.13 percent higher at C$55.64.

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