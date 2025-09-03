Markets

AltaGas Prices C$200 Mln Hybrid Notes Offering At 5.375%, Due 2055

September 03, 2025 — 08:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) announced that it has priced an offering of C$200 million of 5.375% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Junior Subordinated Notes, Series 4 due December 5, 2055. The junior subordinated notes are callable after five years.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 5, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A and Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series B.

