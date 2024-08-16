AltaGas' Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 4% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Friday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO) are up about 1%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARX
Institutional Holders of PQLC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVCM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.