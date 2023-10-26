AltaGas' Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.765), with shares changing hands as low as $13.90 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRA was trading at a 43.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO) are trading flat.
Also see: Largest Discount Preferreds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARWR
KTH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.