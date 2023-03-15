AltaGas' Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.765), with shares changing hands as low as $15.10 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRA was trading at a 36.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Wednesday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO) are down about 2.1%.
