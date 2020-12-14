AltaGas' Preferred Series C Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5,Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: ALA-PRU.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3225), with shares changing hands as low as $17.60 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRU was trading at a 28.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRU shares, versus ALA:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5,Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Monday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5,Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: ALA-PRU.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO) are down about 2.2%.

