AltaGas' Preferred Series A Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.765), with shares changing hands as low as $15.23 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRA was trading at a 38.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Thursday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO) are up about 1.9%.
