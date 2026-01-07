Markets

AltaGas Names New CFO As Harbilas Retires; Advances Pipestone

January 07, 2026 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO, ATGFF), a North American energy infrastructure company, on Wednesday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James Harbilas will retire on April 1, with Sean Brown appointed as incoming CFO effective immediately.

Harbilas will serve as a strategic advisor until retirement.

Brown formerly CFO of Gibson Energy, brings more than 25 years of experience in energy infrastructure, finance, and capital markets.

The company also said Pipestone Phase II has achieved full commercial operations following commissioning in December 2025, with Train II now operating at more than 90% of design capacity.

The company further announced a positive final investment decision on the 30 Bcf Dimsdale Phase II gas storage expansion, backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts, with capital costs estimated at about $165 million and an in-service target of mid-2027.

In addition, the company said the MVP Southgate pipeline project received unanimous approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a shortened route, reaffirming the company's decision to retain its ownership stake and supporting expectations for attractive project-level returns.

On Tuesday, AltaGas closed trading 1.80% lesser at CAD 40.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

