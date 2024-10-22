News & Insights

AltaGas downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

October 22, 2024 — 06:55 pm EDT

JPMorgan downgraded AltaGas (ATGFF) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of C$37, up from C$36. Following the recent stock price appreciation and weighing a major project develop cycle against a “stretched” balance sheet, as well as regulatory risk, the firm sees a “more balanced” risk-reward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

