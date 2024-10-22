AltaGas downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded AltaGas (ATGFF) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of C$37, up from C$36. Following the recent stock price appreciation and weighing a major project develop cycle against a “stretched” balance sheet, as well as regulatory risk, the firm sees a “more balanced” risk-reward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATGFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.