AltaGas downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded AltaGas (ATGFF) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of C$37, up from C$36. Following the recent stock price appreciation and weighing a major project develop cycle against a “stretched” balance sheet, as well as regulatory risk, the firm sees a “more balanced” risk-reward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATGFF:
- AltaGas Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Release Date
- AltaGas Completes Series H to G Share Conversion
- AltaGas price target raised to C$39 from C$37 at Jefferies
- AltaGas Completes Major US$900M Hybrid Note Offering
- AltaGas Launches US$900M Note Offering & Updates Share Conversions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.