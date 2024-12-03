AltaGas Announces Dividend Increase and 2025 Growth Outlook

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) has released an update.
AltaGas has announced a six percent increase in dividends and unveiled its 2025 financial guidance, projecting growth through investments in asset modernization and increased utilization in the utilities and midstream sectors. The company is also focused on strategic priorities such as reducing debt and capitalizing on growth opportunities in the natural gas sector. With a robust outlook, AltaGas aims to provide long-term value for its shareholders.
