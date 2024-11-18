AltaGas Announces Debt Tender Offer Pricing

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) has released an update.

AltaGas Ltd. has announced the pricing for its cash tender offers aimed at purchasing up to $800 million of its outstanding debt securities. Investors have until November 18, 2024, to tender their bonds, with results to be announced the following day. This strategic financial move reflects AltaGas’ efforts to manage its debt portfolio effectively.

