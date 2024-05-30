AltaGas and Vopak Greenlight Major LPG Export Facility

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) has released an update.

AltaGas Ltd. and Royal Vopak have made a positive final investment decision on the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility in British Columbia, which will allow Canada to strengthen its position as a leading global energy exporter. The $1.35 billion project, which aims to be operational by the end of 2026, includes a large-scale LPG and bulk liquids terminal with advanced environmental measures. The facility is expected to provide significant economic benefits, including an annual EBITDA between $185 million and $215 million, and will offer a faster supply route to Northeast Asian markets.

