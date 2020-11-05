Altabancorp (ALTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Altabancorp (ALTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.92, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTA was $22.92, representing a -26.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.27 and a 69.15% increase over the 52 week low of $13.55.

ALTA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.65%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

