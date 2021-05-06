Altabancorp (ALTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Altabancorp (ALTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.39, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTA was $41.39, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.67 and a 146.22% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

ALTA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

