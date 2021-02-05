Altabancorp (ALTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Altabancorp (ALTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTA was $34.23, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.77 and a 152.62% increase over the 52 week low of $13.55.

ALTA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.76%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

