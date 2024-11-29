Alta Global Rebrands as Mixed Martial Arts Group

Alta Global Group Limited (MMA) has released an update.

Alta Global Group Limited has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were approved, including a change of the company’s name to Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, effective December 9, 2024. This strategic move signifies a new direction for the company, which may pique the interest of investors watching for shifts in corporate strategy.

