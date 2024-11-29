News & Insights

Alta Global Rebrands as Mixed Martial Arts Group

November 29, 2024 — 04:18 pm EST

Alta Global Group Limited (MMA) has released an update.

Alta Global Group Limited has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were approved, including a change of the company’s name to Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, effective December 9, 2024. This strategic move signifies a new direction for the company, which may pique the interest of investors watching for shifts in corporate strategy.

