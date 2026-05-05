Alta Fundamental Dumps 175K Chemours Shares in Q1

Key Points

The firm sold 175,000 shares of Chemours.

Post-trade stake: 700,000 shares, valued at $15.42 million

Chemours now accounts for 5.8% of the fund’s AUM, making it the fund’s fifth largest holding.

10 stocks we like better than Chemours ›

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC cut its stake in Chemours (NYSE:CC) by 175,000 shares during the first quarter, an estimated $3.05 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated May 5, 2026,.

Sold 175,000 shares of Chemours

Quarter-end position value decreased by $5.1 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes over the period

Post-trade stake: 700,000 shares, valued at $15.42 million

Chemours now accounts for 5.8% of the fund’s AUM, making it the fund’s fifth largest holding

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: TDAY: $75.8 million (28.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: LILAK: $27.4 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSE: PUMP: $25.6 million (9.6% of AUM) NYSE: BTU: $16.5 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE: CC: $15.4 million (5.8% of AUM)



Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.8 billion Net Loss (TTM) ($386.00 million) Dividend Yield 1.3% Price (as of market close May 4) $27.22

Company Snapshot

Chemours is a global provider of performance chemicals, with a portfolio spanning titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, advanced performance materials, and chemical solutions. The company supplies essential materials for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

Provides titanium dioxide pigments, refrigerants, advanced performance materials, and industrial chemicals across global markets.

Serves a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, resellers, and distributors in sectors such as coatings, plastics, electronics, and energy.

Generates revenue by manufacturing and distributing specialty chemicals for industrial, packaging, coatings, electronics, and automotive applications.

What this transaction means for investors

Alta Fundamental sold 20% of its Chemours shares during the first quarter. It still holds 700,000 shares valued at $15.4 million, and the position still represents 5.8% of its $265.3 million in reported AUM.

The investment firm sold stock as the shares rallied over the last few months. This year, through May 4, Chemours shares have gained an eye-popping 136%. That trounced the S&P 500 index’s 6.2%.

Chemours reported $5.8 billion in sales in 2025, flat versus 2024. Earlier this year, management stated that it expects 3% to 5% growth this year. With first-quarter sales increasing 1% year over year to $1.4 billion, the pace will need to pick up to meet these expectations.

Investors should tread carefully. After all, last year the board of directors slashed the company’s quarterly dividends from $0.25 a share to $0.0875 a share. It’s not usually a good sign when companies cut dividends, especially so sharply.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends USA Today. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.