Alta Fox Opportunities Fund Now Owns 6.00% of Daktronics (DAKT)

Fintel reports that Alta Fox Opportunities Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.74MM shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 2.66MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.05% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daktronics is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 6.05% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29.

The projected annual revenue for Daktronics is $713MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 19.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAKT is 0.06%, an increase of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.53% to 20,300K shares. The put/call ratio of DAKT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 1,582K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 131.25% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,334K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 8.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,241K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 92.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 877.30% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 1,048K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 99.52% over the last quarter.

Daktronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

