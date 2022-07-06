Alta Equipment To Acquire Yale Industrial Trucks

(RTTNews) - Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has agreed to acquire Yale Industrial Trucks, Inc., a privately held Yale lift truck dealer. Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, Yale Industrial Trucks is a privately held Yale lift truck dealer with five locations in southeastern Canada. It provides sales, service, and rental of material handling equipment.

Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta, said: "This acquisition extends our operations into an international market for the first time. It will benefit our Material Handling business as Quebec and Ontario represent approximately 80% of the market opportunity in Canada, and the greater Toronto area is one of the top five industrial distribution markets in North America."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.