News & Insights

Markets
ALTG

Alta Equipment To Acquire Burris Equipment For $14.0 Million In Cash

September 28, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Burris Equipment Co., a premier supplier of market leading construction and turf equipment with three locations in Illinois.

The purchase price is $14.0 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments. he transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The deal diversifies Alta's product portfolio and end markets in the Chicago area and expands its infrastructure in the region with three new branches in Joliet, Waukegan and Lakemoor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.