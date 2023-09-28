Alta Equipment To Acquire Burris Equipment For $14.0 Million In Cash

(RTTNews) - Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Burris Equipment Co., a premier supplier of market leading construction and turf equipment with three locations in Illinois.

The purchase price is $14.0 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments. he transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The deal diversifies Alta's product portfolio and end markets in the Chicago area and expands its infrastructure in the region with three new branches in Joliet, Waukegan and Lakemoor.

