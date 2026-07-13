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ALTG.PRA

Alta Equipment Group's Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

July 13, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/15/26, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of ALTG.PRA's recent share price of $25.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.45%, so look for shares of ALTG.PRA to trade 2.45% lower — all else being equal — when ALTG.PRA shares open for trading on 7/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.71%, which compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

ALTG.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are up about 3.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ALTG.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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ALTG.PRA
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