Alta Equipment Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.50), with shares changing hands as low as $26.15 on the day. As of last close, ALTG.PRA was trading at a 5.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are off about 3.4%.

