Alta Equipment Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are off about 3.4%.
Also see: Monolithic Power Systems MACD
CRCT Options Chain
SEE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.