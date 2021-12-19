Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) insider upped their holding by 15% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Alta Equipment Group Inc.'s (NYSE:ALTG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alta Equipment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Zachary Savas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$12.90 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.46), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Zachary Savas purchased 10.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$12.88. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ALTG Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Alta Equipment Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Alta Equipment Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alta Equipment Group insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about US$116m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alta Equipment Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Alta Equipment Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Alta Equipment Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alta Equipment Group. For example - Alta Equipment Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.