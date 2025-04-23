Alta Equipment Group Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Alta Equipment Group Inc. will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on May 7, 2025. Following the release, company management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and address questions. The financial results will also be accompanied by a press release and presentation slides available on the company’s investor website. Alta, a leading provider of material handling and construction equipment, operates a large network of over 85 locations across North America, providing a wide range of equipment sales, rentals, and services. Additional contact details for investors and media are provided in the announcement.

Alta Equipment Group is set to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for management to directly communicate with analysts and investors, fostering a transparent dialogue about company performance.

With a significant presence of over 85 locations across multiple states and Canadian provinces, Alta Equipment Group showcases its expansive operational footprint and accessibility to customers.

Alta's established reputation as a leading equipment dealership for 41 years underscores its expertise and stability in the market.

There is no specific financial information provided in the press release, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance in the first quarter of 2025.

When will Alta Equipment Group report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Alta Equipment Group will report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is the conference call for Alta's earnings announcement?

The conference call for Alta's earnings announcement is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast for Alta'searnings call

The webcast for Alta'searnings callcan be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/418622876.

How can I participate in Alta'searnings conference call

To participate, dial (833) 470-1428 for the live call or use the international number (404) 975-4839.

What services does Alta Equipment Group provide?

Alta Equipment Group provides premium material handling, construction, and environmental processing equipment, along with related services.

$ALTG Insider Trading Activity

$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG BRUBAKER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,294 shares for an estimated $26,470

$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIVONIA, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or “the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website,





https://investors.altaequipment.com





.







Conference Call Details:







What: Alta Equipment Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast





Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Live call: (833) 470-1428





International: Global Dial-In Number: (404) 975-4839





Live call access code: 894785





Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403





Replay access code: 467580





Webcast:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/418622876









The audio replay will be archived through May 21, 2025.







About Alta Equipment Group Inc.







Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 41 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at



www.altg.com



.







Contacts









Investors:







Kevin Inda





SCR Partners, LLC







kevin@scr-ir.com







(225) 772-0254







Media:







Glenn Moore





Alta Equipment







glenn.moore@altg.com







(248) 305-2134



