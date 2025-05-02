Alta Equipment Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.057 per Share

Alta Equipment Group declares a quarterly dividend of $0.057 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.057 per share on its common stock, approved by the Board of Directors. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 15, 2025. Alta is a prominent provider of material handling, construction, and environmental processing equipment, operating one of the largest integrated dealership platforms in North America. With over 85 locations across various states and Canadian provinces, the company offers a wide range of specialized equipment and services, establishing itself as a comprehensive resource for customers’ equipment needs. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Approval of a quarterly dividend demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment enhances investor confidence in Alta Equipment Group Inc. as a reliable investment opportunity.

With over 85 locations across North America and Canada, Alta's extensive branch network indicates strong market presence and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

The announced dividend of $0.057 per share may indicate limited earnings growth or cash flow constraints, which could be viewed unfavorably by investors expecting higher returns.

The press release does not provide any information on the company's financial performance or outlook, potentially raising concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the amount of the quarterly dividend announced by Alta Equipment Group?

Alta Equipment Group has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.057 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend payment date is scheduled for May 30, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record will be noted at the close of business on May 15, 2025.

How long has Alta Equipment Group been in operation?

Alta Equipment Group has been operating as an equipment dealership for 41 years.

Where does Alta Equipment Group operate its dealerships?

Alta operates over 85 locations across several states in the U.S. and in Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

$ALTG Insider Trading Activity

$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG BRUBAKER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,294 shares for an estimated $26,470

$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIVONIA, Mich., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or "the Company"), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.057 per share. The dividend payment date is May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.







About Alta Equipment Group Inc.







Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 41 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at





www.altg.com





.







