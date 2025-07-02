Alta Equipment Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per preferred share, payable July 31, 2025.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $625 per share on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, amounting to $0.625 per depositary share. The payment will be made on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2025. Alta, a prominent provider of material handling and construction equipment in North America, operates over 85 locations and offers a diverse range of specialized equipment and services. The company has been in operation for 40 years, delivering a comprehensive solution to meet various equipment needs.

Potential Positives

Approval of a quarterly dividend on Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock demonstrates financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's ongoing profitability and ability to generate sufficient cash flow for distributions.

The announcement may attract new investors looking for income-generating investments through dividends.

Alta's significant presence with over 85 locations across North America reinforces its strong market position in the equipment dealership sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend payment may signal limited cash reserves, raising concerns about financial stability and future growth funding.

The preference for preferred stock dividends over common stock dividends could indicate a lack of confidence in returning value to common shareholders.

The timing of the dividend payment could raise questions regarding the company's profitability and cash flow, particularly if it coincides with economic uncertainties or company-specific challenges.

What is the recent dividend announcement by Alta Equipment Group?

Alta Equipment Group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per preferred share on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

When is the dividend payment date for Alta's Series A Preferred Stock?

The dividend payment date is July 31, 2025, for shareholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

What does Alta Equipment Group specialize in?

Alta specializes in premium material handling, construction, and environmental processing equipment, along with related services.

How many locations does Alta Equipment Group operate?

Alta operates over 85 locations across the United States and parts of Canada.

Where can I find more information about Alta Equipment Group?

More information can be found on their website at www.altg.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LIVONIA, Mich., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or “the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.







About Alta Equipment Group Inc.







Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 40 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at





www.altg.com





.







