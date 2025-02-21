Alta Equipment Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Alta Equipment Group will report 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on March 5, 2025, after U.S. market close. Following this announcement, a conference call and webcast will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and address questions. The results will be accompanied by a press release and supplementary slides available on the company's investor website. Alta Equipment, a major North American equipment dealership, offers a wide range of material handling, construction, and environmental processing equipment, operating over 85 locations across the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is set to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results, allowing for direct communication and engagement with stakeholders.

Having over 85 locations across multiple states and provinces demonstrates a robust operational footprint and market presence, enhancing brand visibility.

Failure to disclose preliminary expectations or guidance for financial performance could signal uncertainty or weakened outlook for investors ahead of theearnings call

When will Alta Equipment Group release its financial results?

Alta Equipment Group will report its financial results on March 5, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

What time is the Alta Equipment conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2025.

How can I access the Alta Equipmentearnings call

You can join the call at (833) 470-1428 or via the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/852719845.

Will there be an audio replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available until March 19, 2025, at (866) 813-9403.

Where can I find more information about Alta Equipment Group?

More information is available on Alta’s website at www.altg.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALTG Insider Trading Activity

$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LP VOSS sold 11,311 shares for an estimated $71,344

$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or “the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website,



https://investors.altaequipment.com



.







Conference Call Details:







What: Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast





Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2024





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Live call: (833) 470-1428





International: Global Dial-In Number: (404) 975-4839





Live call access code: 626132





Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403





Replay access code: 909287





Webcast:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/852719845







The audio replay will be archived through March 19, 2025.







About Alta Equipment Group Inc.







Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 40 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at



www.altg.com



.







Contacts









Investors:







Kevin Inda





SCR Partners, LLC







kevin@scr-ir.com







(225) 772-0254







Media:







Glenn Moore





Alta Equipment







glenn.moore@altg.com







(248) 305-2134



