Alta Equipment Group Inc - (ALTG) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alta Equipment Group Inc - said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 5.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alta Equipment Group Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTG is 0.45%, an increase of 161.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.36% to 29,521K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTG is 8.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alta Equipment Group Inc - is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 84.00% from its latest reported closing price of 13.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alta Equipment Group Inc - is 1,756MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 6,001K shares representing 18.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 6,001K shares representing 18.54% ownership of the company.

Voss Capital holds 1,349K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTG by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,257K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTG by 92.08% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,189K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTG by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Alta Equipment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alta Equipment Group owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.