Alta Equipment Group Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 1/11/24, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 1/31/24. As a percentage of ALTG.PRA's recent share price of $26.30, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of ALTG.PRA to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when ALTG.PRA shares open for trading on 1/11/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are off about 1.7%.
