ALTA EQUIPMENT Earnings Results: $ALTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALTA EQUIPMENT ($ALTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $498,100,000, beating estimates of $495,195,975 by $2,904,025.

ALTA EQUIPMENT Insider Trading Activity

ALTA EQUIPMENT insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LP VOSS sold 11,311 shares for an estimated $71,344

ALTA EQUIPMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of ALTA EQUIPMENT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice.

