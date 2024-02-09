Alta Equipment (ALTG) Surges 6.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $11.74. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Alta Equipment’s rally is primarily driven by optimism over the strong momentum in its construction and material handling businesses. Solid orders for the company's products and services and acquisitions of Burris Equipment and Ault Industries bode well for the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $478.68 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Alta Equipment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALTG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Alta Equipment belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Another stock from the same industry, Xometry (XMTR), closed the last trading session 4.3% higher at $33.17. Over the past month, XMTR has returned 0.7%.

For Xometry , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of +96.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Xometry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.