Alta Equipment (ALTG) Q2 Loss Down 46%

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), a major dealership and rental platform focused on construction and material handling equipment, released its Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $481.2 million, which exceeded the analyst consensus of $478.64 million in GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) marked a loss of ($0.11), a narrower loss than the projected ($0.17) non-GAAP EPS. Compared to the prior year's period, GAAP revenue decreased 1.4%, but sequential performance strengthened notably, thanks to focused operational improvements and reduced expenses. Leadership described the quarter as a period of stabilization, with ongoing risks in key segments but meaningful progress in cost management and execution.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.11) ($0.17) ($0.07) 57.1 % Revenue $481.2 million $478.64 million $488.1 million (1.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA $48.5 million $50.3 million -3.6 % Net Loss Available to Common Shareholders ($6.8 million) ($12.6 million) 46.0% SG&A Expense $102.3 million $114.5 million -10.7 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Alta Equipment Group operates as an integrated equipment dealership, combining new and used equipment sales, rentals, and after-sale services for customers across construction, material handling, and other industrial markets. The company manages a broad portfolio of dealership contracts, including exclusive rights with original equipment manufacturers like Volvo, Hyster-Yale, and Kubota, across over 85 locations in the United States and Canada.

Recent strategies emphasize strengthening parts and service operations, optimizing costs, and selectively pursuing acquisitions. Key success factors include maintaining exclusive manufacturer partnerships, driving high-margin parts and service business, integrating dealership operations, and carefully managing capital—for example, through buybacks and rental fleet right-sizing. Alta's developing e-mobility business is also in focus, though it was not material to results this period.

Quarterly Performance: Segment Results and Key Developments

The quarter showed progress on several fronts despite some persistent challenges. The Construction Equipment segment saw revenue rise to $300.7 million, up $5.8 million year over year. This was supported by higher new and used equipment sales and steady demand from infrastructure projects, such as state and federal Department of Transportation contracts and mining clients. Margin performance in this area benefited from operational focus on technician efficiency and service quality, with service gross profit margin increasing 40 basis points to 59.8%.

In contrast, the Material Handling segment recorded GAAP revenue of $160.7 million, down $14.9 million year over year. The decrease reflected regional softness, particularly in the Midwest and Canada, and market hesitancy due to tariffs. Both product support and rental revenues were lower than the prior period, though management pointed to a stable equipment sales pipeline, especially for lift trucks led by food and beverage, utilities, and healthcare end markets. The CEO commented, "Our targeted initiatives to optimize operations yielded meaningful results in Q2 2025 as we achieved improvements in service gross margin and realized a $12.2 million reduction in SG&A from a year ago."

The Master Distribution segment, which includes the Ecoverse line of European-imported environmental processing equipment, experienced margin pressure from tariffs. Segment revenue is included with Construction in a combined $321.6 million figure, up $10.0 million year over year, but the CEO cited direct impacts: "The segment experienced margin pressure year over year in Q2 2025 due to tariffs imposed on European imports." The company noted further possible risk if additional tariffs are enacted.

Cost management showed a substantial impact. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense dropped by $12.2 million, or 10.7%, year over year, reflecting targeted actions to optimize corporate and branch-level operations.

Gross profit (GAAP) was $122.3 million, a 7.3% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income improved 20.4% thanks to these expense reductions. The net loss available to common shareholders (GAAP) improved to ($6.8 million) from ($12.6 million) compared to Q2 2024. Alta also repurchased 1,145,604 shares for $6.5 million as part of its $30 million buyback initiative, reallocating capital following the suspension of its dividend. The company reduced the original equipment cost of its rental fleet by about $50 million compared to a year ago, as part of continued efforts to improve capital efficiency in the rental business. Equipment categories like parts sales and service revenue saw year-over-year GAAP declines of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively, while rental and rental equipment sales fell more sharply, consistent with the ongoing optimization mentioned by management.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Guidance

Management updated its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook, tightening Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $171.5 million and $181.5 million. This update reflects recent business divestitures and ongoing expense discipline. The leadership remains cautiously optimistic, citing stable pipelines in construction and selective strength in segments like lift trucks. They continue to cite uncertainty from tariff policy and broader macroeconomic factors, especially in Material Handling and distribution businesses.

No new dividend was declared, and the company's dividend remains suspended. Alta Equipment Group does not currently pay a dividend.

Investors should monitor ongoing revenue trends in the Material Handling segment, margins in the Master Distribution/Ecoverse line given tariff volatility, and the company’s ability to continue capturing high-margin service business. Capital allocation will remain a theme as management pursues its buyback program and right-sizes fleet investments, with additional opportunities for "surgical" portfolio optimization possibly on the horizon. No additional quantitative guidance for revenue or EPS was provided beyond the updated Adjusted EBITDA range.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

